Disbanded South Korean boy group Wanna One will have a reunion in December, K-pop news portal Soompi reported on Monday.

According to the Soompi article, the organizers of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) confirmed that the members of Wanna One would be reuniting and performing at the awards ceremony, following weeks of speculation.

The organizers added that dance crews from "Street Woman Fighter," a popular dance competition that aired on Korean music channel Mnet earlier this year, would also perform at the 2021 MAMA, scheduled on December 11.

"They will be preparing a special performance that will thrill music fans," they said in a statement published by Soompi.

But it's unclear if all Wanna One 11 members will perform at MAMA, one of the most highly anticipated K-pop award shows.

The temporary group, whose members come from different talent agencies, was formed in mid-2017 through the second season of Mnet's K-pop competition show "Produce 101."

Wanna One debuted in August 2017 with the song "Energetic" and became a commercially successful act before disbanding in 2019. It performed in Manila twice.

The group's members continue to be active in the entertainment scene, either as solo artists or members of a band.

