Charo Santos' 'Itim' to screen at QCinema 2022

Charo Santos in 'Itim.' Handout

MANILA -- Moviegoers will now have the chance to watch the digitally-restored version of the classic Filipino film “Itim (The Rites of May),” which earned Charo Santos her first best actress award at the 1978 Asian Film Festival.

The Mike de Leon-directed movie will be part of this year’s QCinema International Film Festival, which will run from November 17 to 26.

In an interview, Santos described working with de Leon, whom she considers one of her dearest mentors throughout her career as an actress and a producer in the film industry.

“There was mutual respect. I respect his artistry. I admire him because he has a handle on his narrative and understands the film language,” Santos said.

"He's very disciplined. Everything I learned about filmmaking, I learned from Mike," shared Santos, who was discovered and asked by award-winning director Lino Brocka to audition for de Leon’s first directorial job.

Since its release in 1976, the film continues to gain recognition from international audiences. Just this year, it was selected as one of the classics that was screened at the world's prestigious Cannes Film Festival last May.

The movie also starred seasoned actors Tommy Abuel, Mario Montenegro, Mona Lisa, and Susan Valdez.

"Itim" follows budding photographer Jun (Abuel), and how he documented the locals' Lenten rituals during his return to his provincial hometown. He then met and befriended a mysterious woman named Teresa (Santos).

But as soon as she opened up to him about her life, she was suddenly possessed by the spirit of her sister Rosa (Valdez), whose untimely death was unknown to their family.

Through her sister's restless soul, Teresa recounts the unsolved mystery behind Rosa's disappearance.

