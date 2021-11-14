Home  >  Entertainment

PBB: KD Estrada nominated anew; Chie, Benedix, Eian also up for eviction

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2021 09:27 PM | Updated as of Nov 15 2021 09:13 AM

PBB

MANILA — KD Estrada, Chie Filomeno, Eian Rances and Benedix Ramos were the third batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.

The list of nominees were revealed Sunday night.
 
The four housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.

Estrada received 8 points, Filomeno got 7 points and both Ramos and Rances received 5 points each.

This is Estrada's third time to be nominated in the season.

On Saturday, actor Albie Casiño was the second housemate to be evicted this season.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

Read More:  KD Estrada   Chie Filomeno   Eian Rances   Benedix Ramos   PBB   Pinoy Big Brother   PBB Kumunity Season 10   PBB 3rd nomination  