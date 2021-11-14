MANILA — KD Estrada, Chie Filomeno, Eian Rances and Benedix Ramos were the third batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.

The list of nominees were revealed Sunday night.



The four housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.

Estrada received 8 points, Filomeno got 7 points and both Ramos and Rances received 5 points each.

PBB Kumunity: You have the power to vote for Benedix, Chie, Eian & KD! #PBB3rdNomination pic.twitter.com/e1AtRLDK71 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) November 14, 2021

This is Estrada's third time to be nominated in the season.

On Saturday, actor Albie Casiño was the second housemate to be evicted this season.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.