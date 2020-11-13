Thai stars Bright, Win send help to PH typhoon victims

Thai heartthrobs Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin sent donations to help those affected by typhoon Rolly. Instagram

MANILA — Their immediate reaction when they were told that the “virtual gifts” they received during an online catch-up stream with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe would go towards helping Filipinos affected by typhoon Rolly was, “Can we send help, too?”

And this Friday, Thai heartthrobs Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin made good on their word as it was confirmed, via a report by Pep, that they have sent donations to help in rehabilitation initiatives.

The two coursed their aid through the Tulong Kabataan Network, which is being handled by the Kabataan Partylist.

Their donations, according to the Pep report, will be used to rehabilitate areas in Bicol, one of the worst-hit regions by Rolly. Recent typhoon Ulysses also caused massive flooding there.

Bright and Win rose to popularity in the Philippines through the popular BL (boys' love) series “2gether,” whose sequel “Still 2gether” premiered here simultaneously with its run in Thailand.

The local version, through the partnership of Dreamscape and Thai producer GMMTV, even had its own OPM theme song, “With a Smile,” performed by Bright.

They are set to hold a virtual fan meet dubbed “BrightWin: Manila Live” on December 5.

It will be held via KTX.ph, with e-tickets priced at P699 and P1,499.