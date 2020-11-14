LOOK: Kim Chiu, ‘MayWard’ among the 9 hosts of ‘PBB: Connect’

Enchong Dee, MayWard, and Kim Chiu will be part of the new season of ‘PBB’ as hosts. Instagram

MANILA — Toni Gonzaga, Robi Domingo, and Bianca Gonzalez will not be the only hosts of the upcoming new edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

In fact, they will have six other co-hosts to help them out as the show becomes available to more platforms other than just television, it was revealed Friday night.

The others tapped for hosting duties are Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Enchong Dee, Richard Juan, Melai Cantiveros, and Kim Chiu.

Each one of them has a different hosting duty to cover all platforms, including TV (free TV and cable), streaming platform Kumu, YouTube, and Facebook, according to ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe.

“Pinoy Big Brother: Connect,” which opened auditions last October, will debut online and on TV in this month.

It will be announcing the first batch of housemates next week.