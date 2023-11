MANILA -- Celebrity vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome finally accepted actor JM de Guzman's invitation to go on a date.

On his social media post, Guzman uploaded highlights of his "not so friendly date" with Bartolome on a yacht.

According to Guzman, Bartolome finally agreed to go out on date after more than a year of pursuing.

"Matagal kong hinintay itong araw na 'to. Ilang beses ko na siyang tinanong tungkol sa date na 'to simula Mayo 2022 pa lang. Hindi ang sagot niya. Sinubukan ko sa 'Can't Say No challenge' na ginawa namin... 'Can't say no' pero nag-No pa rin siya. Kung pagiging magkaibigan lang ang kaya niyang ibigay sa akin, kontento na ako, makasama ko lang siya. Ay hindi. Liligawan ko siya. Niligawan ko siya. Dalaw ako nang dalaw baka sakaling dumating yung araw na pumayag na siya. Lumipas ang isang taon at dalawang buwan, Hunyo 2023 -- pumayag na siya," De Guzman shared on his Instagram post.

In his vlog uploaded over the weekend, De Guzman shared how he asked Bartolome to go out with him. It also showed their moments on the yacht.

Last month in his "Magandang Buhay" guesting, De Guzman said that he wooing Bartolome.

Asked if Bartolome has already given her "yes" to him, the actor simply stated: "Hindi pa eh. Tagal ko nang nanliligaw. Baka naman?"

In October last year, Bartolome threw a surprise birthday party for de Guzman, prompting the actor to say that whoever her boyfriend will be is one lucky guy.

Currently, de Guzman stars in the hit series "Linlang" streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

