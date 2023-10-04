Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor JM de Guzman on Wednesday gave an update about the status of his love life.

"Nanliligaw po," de Guzman said on "Magandang Buhay," where he was interviewed with his "Linlang" co-star Kim Chiu.

Asked of his relationship now celebrity vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome, de Guzman shared: "Okay naman po."

Pressed if Bartolome has already given her "yes" to him, the actor simply stated: "Hindi pa eh. Tagal ko nang nanliligaw. Baka naman?"

In October last year, Bartolome threw a surprise birthday party for de Guzman, prompting the actor to say that whoever her boyfriend will be is one lucky guy.

He later admitted having feelings for Bartolome as he revealed plans of courting her.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting October 5.

