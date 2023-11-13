'Reply 1988' stars Hyeri, Ryu Jun-yeol break up

South Korean actors Hyeri, left, and Ryu Jun-yeol. Photos from artists' Instagram accounts

South Korean actors Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol, who starred in the popular K-drama "Reply 1988," have broken up, six years after going public with their relationship.

Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported Monday that the management companies of Hyeri and Ryu confirmed that "they broke up." The agencies did not give further details on the split, based on the article.

Hyeri and Ryu met while working on "Reply 1988," a 2015 series about five friends and their families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul's northern Dobong district.

The two went public with their relationship in August 2017.

Hyeri, 29, began her career as a member of the K-pop girl group Girl's Day. She eventually ventured into acting and variety shows.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Ryu is a multi-awarded actor who starred in films such as "Socialphobia," "A Taxi Driver" and "The Night Owl."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.