Promotional poster for the Philippine leg of K-pop girl group ITZY's 'Checkmate' world tour. Photo: Twitter/@livenationph

Girl group ITZY announced Sunday it added a second show to the Philippine leg of its "Checkmate" world tour after tickets for the first concert sold out, proving the K-pop act's popularity in the country.

On Twitter, the five-piece group posted a poster for the additional show, which will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 15.

𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟏𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 <𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄> 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐋𝐀

👑 Additional Show Info 👑



♟SHOW INFO

2023.01.15 (SUN) 6PM (Local Time)

@ SM MALL OF ASIA ARENA



♟TICKET OPEN (Local Time)

2022.11.14 (MON) 12PM#ITZY #MIDZY#ITZY_WORLD_TOUR#ITZY_CHECKMATE pic.twitter.com/JtUz66RrnN — ITZY (@ITZYofficial) November 13, 2022

In a separate Twitter post, promoter Live Nation Philippines said tickets for the second show would go on sale starting Monday (Nov. 14) noon through SM Tickets.

The development comes a day after Live Nation said tickets for the first show, which will also happen at the Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 14, have sold out.

The upcoming concerts mark ITZY's return to the Philippines after more than three years. The quintet previously held a showcase at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City last December 2019.

The hitmaking group is also set to release a new album titled "Cheshire" on Nov. 30.

