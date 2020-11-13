Maris Racal releases new single 'Kahit Na Anong Sablay'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Maris Racal on Thursday released a new song entitled "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

"For years I kept this song in my voice memos and in my red Moleskine. So glad to finally share this with everyone," Racal wrote on Instagram.

"Sometimes the universe just has her own pace of turning the simplest things into treasures."

Just last September, Racal marked her 23rd birthday with the release of her song "Not For Me."

Racal started her music and acting career after joining ABS-CBN's "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" in 2014. Even at the time, Racal already stood out among her fellow housemates because of her passion for music.

She released her debut single "Tanong Mo Sa Bituin" in 2015 under Star Records.

Her follow-up single, the original song "Take It All Away," was released in 2016.

She again showed off her vocal abilities when she became part of the group BFF5 on "ASAP."

She had her first major concert in July 2017 with fellow ABS-CBN artists Loisa Andalio, Sue Ramirez and Kristel Fulgar entitled "4 Of A Kind: The Un4gettable Concert" at the Music Museum.

Racal released her first album "Stellar" in 2018.



Last year, Racal released her collaboration with Rico Blanco entitled "Abot Langit."

Racal was last seen with real-life beauty queens Gloria Diaz, Maxine Medina, and Winwyn Marquez in the iWant series "Beauty Queens."

Prior to "Beauty Queens," Racal was one of the stars of ABS-CBN’s hit afternoon series “Pamilya Ko.”

