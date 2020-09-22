Maris Racal marks birthday with new song 'Not For Me'

MANILA -- Actress Maris Racal is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, September 22. She turned 23.

To celebrate her special day, Racal announced the release of her latest single "Not For Me."

In her Instagram posts on Monday, the Kapamilya actress shared her new song to all her fans and followers.

"Finally! I have been dying to share this secret with you for months. Tonight at midnight, as I turn 23, celebrate with me by listening to my gift for you, a song that I have worked so hard on, 'Not For Me,'" Racal wrote in the caption.

Racal started her music and acting career after joining ABS-CBN's "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" in 2014. Even at the time, Racal already stood out among her fellow housemates because of her passion for music.

She released her debut single "Tanong Mo Sa Bituin" in 2015 under Star Records.

Her follow-up single, the original song "Take It All Away," was released in 2016.

She again showed off her vocal abilities when she became part of the group BFF5 on "ASAP."

She had her first major concert in July 2017 with fellow ABS-CBN artists Loisa Andalio, Sue Ramirez and Kristel Fulgar entitled "4 Of A Kind: The Un4gettable Concert" at the Music Museum.

Racal released her first album "Stellar" in 2018.



Last year, Racal released her collaboration with Rico Blanco entitled "Abot Langit."

Racal was last seen with real-life beauty queens Gloria Diaz, Maxine Medina, and Winwyn Marquez in the iWant series "Beauty Queens."

Prior to "Beauty Queens," Racal was one of the stars of ABS-CBN’s hit afternoon series “Pamilya Ko.”