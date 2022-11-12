Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was an emotional moment for Philippine Concert King Martin Nievera as he renewed his contract with his longtime network, ABS-CBN.

ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak as well as COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes joined Nievera during his recent contract signing in Las Vegas.

"We work so hard to stay alive. You just don't know what we've been through. No one knows what we've been through," Nievera said. "You can joke about all you want but if you have these two people saying we need you, we want you, we have you... That's why we are still together. We are a Kapamilya."

He added, "There's no other station that has that kind of love. That's why I'm signing again with ABS-CBN. At this late age in my life, my life is yours."

Vidanes shared that she shed some tears because of her admiration for Nievera's loyalty with ABS-CBN and how he stuck it out as a Kapamilya especially in the last few years when the network went through so many challenges.

Nievera has been with the Kapamilya network for close to four decades.

"I don't have the power to stay. I have the power of wanting to stay, not wanting to leave to try new things, and if you are with a team of people who love and adore you the way ABS-CBN has for the last forty years," the performer said. "I try to enjoy every day that comes my way. I’m just happy to be in the game. Can you imagine after 40 years I'm signing another contract?"

Nievera's star continues to shine with ABS-CBN. He recently performed along with other Kapamilya stars in the much-awaited ASAP Natin 'To show in the entertainment capital of the world.