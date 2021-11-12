LOOK: Miles Ocampo sizzles in swimsuit photos

Photo from Miles Ocampo's Instagram account

Fans and celebrities gushed over rare two-piece swimsuit photos of actress Miles Ocampo released on Thursday.

Ocampo shared on Instagram some of her photos in a beach, flaunting her body clad in a pink bikini.

Some celebrities such as Ritz Azul, Kakai Bautista and director Dan Villegas took to the comment section to express their admiration for the actress’ sexy pictures.



“AYUN NAAAA!!!!! Paaak! Ito yung pinakahihintay ko eh. Babysis ko yaaaan!!!” Azul quipped.

“Ay teka lang bebe!!!” Nikki Valdez commented.

Ocampo attended the bachelorette party of her friend Azul , where the photos were taken.

Meanwhile, several netizens praised the actress for having an "aesthetic" Instagram feed, or a visually appealing page with a consistent color palette and theme.

In a recent interview on Kapamilya Chat, the actress said she considers editing photos for social media as a form of therapy.

"Natutuwa talaga ako kapag nag-eedit ako ng photos," she said. "Parang therapy siya sa akin."

She recently appeared on a “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode with Michelle Vito which featured the love story of flight attendants and YouTube content creators Tanch Lobete and Sarah Garcia that show how two women can find love, comfort and security in each other.

Ocampo started in showbiz as a child actress, appearing on the now-defunct “Goin’ Bulilit.”