WATCH: Xian Lim reacts to being called ‘mayabang,’ ‘laos,’ ‘paminta’

Xian Lim reacts to mean tweets in his latest YouTube vlog. YouTube: Xian Lim

MANILA — With a decade-long career in showbiz and as a public figure, Xian Lim has learned how to handle criticism and hateful comments about him.

Lim prefers to avoid them altogether, he said, but for the purpose of his latest YouTube vlog, the actor went through a compilation of “mean tweets” and reacted to each of them.

Some of the tweets branded him as arrogant (“mayabang”) and unprofessional, while others pertained to his sexuality (“paminta,” “bakla”) and his status in showbiz (“laos”).

As tweets describing him as arrogant came up numerous times, Lim surmised that the impression may be due to his being an introvert.

“Maybe iyon lang talaga ang dating ko,” he said. “Sabi nga nila, if you don’t know my phone number, you don’t know how to confront me, you don’t know how to ask me any personal questions or whatever, hindi tayo close.”

“Ibig sabihin, ‘pag hindi tayo close, medyo wala kayo sa boundaries na husgahan ako. Kung ano’ng napapanood niyo sa TV, kung ano’ng sinasabi ng news, kung ano’ng sinasabi ng write-up, maybe give it the benefit of the doubt. Maybe hindi siya totoo. Maybe totoo siya, pero hindi ako kung ano ‘yung iniisip ninyo.”

Sharing his advice to anyone who may have similarly been the target of unfair comments, Lim said, “Do not take it too seriously.”

“It’s easier said than done, pero kung papakinggan mo lahat ng sinasabi ng mga tao, you’re better than that. You’re worth more than that. You’re worth more than the comment they’re saying about you.”