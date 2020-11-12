'My heart bleeds': Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, other celebs send prayers to those affected by Ulysses

MANILA — A host of local celebrities have sent their thoughts and prayers to those affected by typhoon Ulysses, which left tens of thousands of homes across Luzon submerged.
Angel Locsin, Maja Salvador, and Gerald Anderson were among those who showed their solidarity via social media, after Ulysses barrelled through the region overnight.
“My heart bleeds,” said Locsin, who also noted that the country is still reeling from the effects of Rolly, the world's most powerful typhoon this year that killed 25 people early this month.
“Our resilience will always be greater than any calamity! Alagaan natin ang isa’t isa. Keep safe mga kababayan ko,” she added in her Twitter post.
Salvador wrote: “Lord protect us all,” while Anderson expressed his frustrations over not being able to personally help out in the rescue missions and that he could only send out “prayers for now.”
Others who included those affected by Ulysses in their thoughts were Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Bianca Gonzalez, Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Korina Sanchez, Sunshine Cruz, and Michelle Gumabao.
You can check out all the posts below:
Related video: