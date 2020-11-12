'My heart bleeds': Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, other celebs send prayers to those affected by Ulysses

Celebrities such as Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, and Gerald Anderson were quick to include those affected by the newest typhoon to hit the country in their thoughts and prayers.

MANILA — A host of local celebrities have sent their thoughts and prayers to those affected by typhoon Ulysses, which left tens of thousands of homes across Luzon submerged.

Angel Locsin, Maja Salvador, and Gerald Anderson were among those who showed their solidarity via social media, after Ulysses barrelled through the region overnight.

“My heart bleeds,” said Locsin, who also noted that the country is still reeling from the effects of Rolly, the world's most powerful typhoon this year that killed 25 people early this month.

“Our resilience will always be greater than any calamity! Alagaan natin ang isa’t isa. Keep safe mga kababayan ko,” she added in her Twitter post.

Salvador wrote: “Lord protect us all,” while Anderson expressed his frustrations over not being able to personally help out in the rescue missions and that he could only send out “prayers for now.”

Others who included those affected by Ulysses in their thoughts were Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Bianca Gonzalez, Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Korina Sanchez, Sunshine Cruz, and Michelle Gumabao.

My heart bleeds for those heavily affected by these typhoons #RollyPh & #UlyssesPh. Praying that you, your loved ones, and colleagues are safe and secure. Our resilience will always be greater than any calamity! Alagaan natin ang isa’t isa. Keep safe mga kababayan ko. — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) November 12, 2020

No Shooting today dahil sa bagyong #Ulysses 🙏

Stay Safe Everyone!

Lord please protect us all! 🙏🙏🙏 — MAJA (@dprincessmaja) November 12, 2020

Sana pwedeng bumagal ang oras para di agad dumilim. Mas magiging mahirap para sa napakaraming nasalanta pati na rin sa mga nagrerescue ang operasyon pag madilim. God bless everyone. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) November 12, 2020

Sa mga mananawagan ng rescue, gamitin ang hashtag na RescuePH at kung maaari ilagay ang kumpletong detalye: pangalan, contact number, exact location, ilan ang tao, oras ng post, (at update kung safe na)



Wag din i-flood ang hashtag para mas mabilis ma track ang mga panawagan 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/MWGTAWmpAr — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) November 12, 2020

Praying for everyone’s safety. Please take care. Take necessary precautions and take note of emergency hotlines 🙏🏼 — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) November 11, 2020

