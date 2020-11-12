Vice Ganda, Ion Perez evacuate twice as Ulysses damages Balesin villas

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez were in Balesin Island when Ulysses made landfall in Quezon province Wednesday night. The villa where they were billeted was heavily damaged by the typhoon. Twitter: @aly_1109/ Instagram: @itsd_ms.b

MANILA — Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez were on vacation in Balesin Island in Polillo, Quezon, when Typhoon Ulysses wreaked havoc across Luzon overnight.

In updates from their companions during the trip on Wednesday, prior to the landfall of Ulysses, strong winds were apparent on the beach as Vice Ganda and Perez posed for photos.

Clips posted by their group, which included fellow “It’s Showtime” mainstay Jhong Hilario, were shared on Twitter by fan pages dedicated to Vice Ganda.

Past midnight on Thursday, two hours after Ulysses made landfall in Quezon, Vice Ganda posted a short clip on Instagram showing violent winds and torrential rains.

In the afternoon, Vice Ganda then shared on Twitter his group’s experience overnight, as Ulysses ravaged the popular resort.

Last night was ‘delubyo’ levels here in Balesin. Needed to evacuate our villa dahil nawasak na ung mga villas at bumagsak ang mga puno sa paligid namin. Ung pinaglipatan nman namin nawalan ng kuryente & water supply so lumikas kmi ulit. Mejo kalamado na ngayon. Salamat sa Diyos! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) November 12, 2020

“Last night was ‘delubyo’ levels here in Balesin,” he wrote. “Needed to evacuate our villa dahil nawasak na ung mga villas at bumagsak ang mga puno sa paligid namin. Ung pinaglipatan nman namin nawalan ng kuryente & water supply so lumikas kmi ulit. Mejo kalamado na ngayon. Salamat sa Diyos!”

Photos posted by the comedian’s companions showed the extent of damage to the villas Vice Ganda pertained to.

One appeared to have a portion of its roof torn off, with heavy debris surrounding what’s left of the structure.

Vice Ganda went on to urge his followers to retweet his posts detailing emergency numbers, as rescue operations continued for stranded individuals throughout Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

To all my Little Ponies pls retweet posts containing EMERGENCY NUMBERS. That may be very helpful. Let’s just make sure the numbers are legit. If there were wrong numbers that i retweeted pls feel free to correct. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) November 12, 2020

