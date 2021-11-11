Boy Abunda is Kris Aquino’s long-time friend and former co-host. They have yet to speak personally about the latter’s engagement to Mel Sarmiento. Instagram: @krisaquino

MANILA — Veteran TV host Boy Abunda has yet to speak personally with his former co-host and long-time friend Kris Aquino about her engagement.

But Abunda spoke approvingly of Aquino’s fiancé, former interior secretary Mel Sarmiento, saying he has only “heard good things” about him.

Abunda was asked for his reaction to Aquino’s personal milestone on Thursday, during a virtual media huddle for his podcast “Who Are You When No One’s Watching.” The podcast’s second season will premiere on November 18 on Spotify.

“I am happy about Kris’ engagement,” Abunda said. “I am happy because she is happy. I am happy because she is in a new chapter of her life.”

“I don’t know if I have met Mel in person, pero pareho kaming Waray. I hear nothing but good things about him, and that makes her happy. I know that he’s going to take care of my friend,” he added.

Sarmiento served as interior secretary during the presidency of Aquino’s late brother, Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

The couple first made public their relationship in August, followed by Aquino’s announcement of their engagement on October 24.

“That’s my reaction to that,” Abunda said. “We have not spoken about it yet because Kris and I are hoping to talk about it in person. Iyong kuwentuhan para mas masaya. I’m happy for her.”