‘I will spend the rest of my life with Kris,’ Mel Sarmiento declares

Former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento and actress-host Kris Aquino made public their relationship in August, and then announced their engagement in October. Instagram: @krisaquino

MANILA — “I will spend the rest of my life with her.”

This was the confident declaration of Mel Sarmiento, pertaining to his fiancée, Kris Aquino, as he answered Sunday a follower’s comment that they would inevitably separate.

The former Department of Interior and Local Government secretary used Aquino’s account in responding to the comment, which the follower had left on the actress-host’s Instagram post about their “first date.”

The response from Aquino’s account read: “I said in Bimb’s interview, I will spend the rest of my life with her, kaya yung pag hi hiwalay is not going to happen. I love her very much. - Mel S. Sarmiento, her future husband.”

As of writing, the follower’s comment appears to have already been deleted. Sarmiento also noted he couldn’t tag the account behind the comment.

Sarmiento was interviewed by Aquino’s son, Bimby, in late October. At the time, he similarly expressed his intention of being Aquino’s life partner.

The couple first made public the relationship in August, followed by Aquino’s announcement of their engagement on October 24.

Sarmiento served as interior secretary during the presidency of Aquino’s late brother, Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Aquino was formerly married to basketball star James Yap, Bimby’s father; and has an older child, Josh, with actor Phillip Salvador.