Song Kang in a teaser video for 'Sweet Home 2.' Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

The survivors of the Green Home apartment complex are exposed to a world overrun by monsters in the new teaser for the second season of "Sweet Home."

Three years since its first season premiered on Netflix, the South Korean apocalyptic horror series is set to return to the streaming platform on December 1.

The first season of "Sweet Home," which was adapted from a hit webtoon of the same title, followed the residents of Green Home who become trapped inside their apartment building as humans begin turning into monsters.

In the new teaser for "Sweet Home 2," released Friday, viewers are presented with the world outside of Green Home, showing ruined buildings and humans fighting for survival in a city infested with monsters.

The teaser also included clips of protagonist Cha Hyun-su (played by Song Kang), who was able to control the monster inside of him by the end of the first season.

One scene suggests that Hyun-su is willing to help develop a vaccine against the unexplained phenomenon that turns humans into monsters.

"While Season 1 portrayed tension and fear in the confined space of Green Home, Season 2 will be set in an open space with the introduction of a whole new group of characters and monsters," director Lee Eung-bok said in a statement earlier this month.

Actor Lee Jin-wook, who also starred in the first season, said the new season "will present a world that diverges from the original webtoon."

"As the world expands, there will be more to think about," he added.

Lee Si-young, Go Min-si and Park Gyu-young are also returning in the second season,while new cast members include Jung Jin-young, Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se and Kim Moo-yeol.

