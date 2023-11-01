'Sweet Home 2' returns to Netflix on December 1

Song Kang returns as Cha Hyun-su in the second season of 'Sweet Home.' Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

The South Korean apocalyptic horror series "Sweet Home" is returning to Netflix with its second season on December 1, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

Netflix bared the new season's premiere date through a teaser video released on its YouTube channel.

The show's first season centered on the residents of an apartment complex who struggled to survive in a world where humans began to turn into monsters based on their desires.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the teaser for the new season, viewers are given a glimpse of the fate of protagonist Cha Hyun-su (played by Song Kang), who learned to control the monster within him in the first season.

The teaser shows Hyun-su being taken to a mysterious facility where he will be undergo an experiment.

In a statement, director Lee Eung-bok described the new season as a "full-fledged apocalyptic drama."

"While Season 1 portrayed tension and fear in the confined space of the Green Home (the apartment complex), Season 2 will be set in an open space with the introduction of a whole new group of characters and monsters," he said.

Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si and Park Gyu-young are returning for the season while new cast members include Jung Jin-young, Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se and Kim Moo-yeol, according to Netflix.

The first season of "Sweet Home," which was adapted from a popular webtoon of the same title, premiered in December 2020.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO