Set during the period in Japan when warriors reigned, “Blue Eye Samurai” tells the story of a sword master in disguise who is out for vengeance.

Filipino-American actor and martial arts legend Mark Dacascos plays a formidable villain, who leads a nefarious group that hunts the lead character Mizu, voiced by Maya Erskine.

"He is the nicest, kindest man," said Michael Green, executive producer of 'Blue Eye Samurai' on Dacascos. "He knows your name for life. You can see him 35 years from now, and when he's done kicking your ass, he will call you by your first name and help you off the floor.”

Fil-Am actor Eric Bauza, one of Hollywood’s most prominent talents in voice acting, is also in the series playing several characters, including a shady trader named Goro.

The Filipino talents in the cast also include Alain uy, who plays the shogun's eldest son.

Co-creator and executive producer Amber Noizumi shared that part of Mizu’s story as a biracial person mirrored some of her own identity struggles.

"Back when I was a child, I was always looking for anybody who looks like me," she said. "I don't think I admitted it to myself fully at the time or thought I was odd. And it took many years to realize, like, ‘Oh, I've also been on this journey of self-acceptance.’ And so, we put Mizu on that same journey."

The visually striking series with heavy emotional content is meant for adult viewers and features bloody action scenes and sexuality.

The production used filmmaking techniques not usually seen in television and further proves that animation can tell complex stories.

“Blue Eye Samurai” is now streaming on Netflix.