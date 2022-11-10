WATCH: Pia Magalona on Francis M at Eraserheads concert

MANILA -- Pia Magalona is still overwhelmed at the much talked about “comeback” of her husband, Francis Magalona, at the reunion of the Eraserheads this December.

“This is an honor for me and our family,“ Magalona told ABSCBN News in an exclusive interview Wednesday in Mandaluyong where she also met up with concert producer Francis Lumen and his production staff to discuss the creative process of producing a hologram image of Francis M -- one of the production highlights of the Eraserheads concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

“I am really happy that this has finally come to fruition,“ Magalona related, citing how she has finally found the right people to entrust legacy of Francis M.

“Everyone knows that Francis was regarded as the fifth member of the Eraserheads,“ Magalona said. “And Francis Lumen was our boss before so nasa mabuti kami!”

“I am really looking forward to watch Francis perform with the Eraserheads,” said Magalona , also citing “Super Proxy,” her husband’s last collaboration with Ely Buendia.

She also laughed at how she can finally share her thoughts and details of her family’s participation in the concert after signing a non-disclosure agreement at the start of ironing the details of the concert.

Magalona cannot second-guess at how the King of Pinoy rap will be “resurrected” on stage. Certainly, Francis M’s hologram will be a complicated process, according to the concert’s special effects team who will base it on his video files and matrix of body movements. It will reportedly take a few weeks to finally render Francis M’s hologram.

Francis M was known as a good friend and creative collaborator of the Eraserheads before he passed away due to leukemia in 2009.

“As we all know, he was supposed to perform with them 13 years ago. A few days before the concert, he passed away," recalled Lumen. “And now because of technology, through hologram, we are going to bring him back to perform with the Eraserheads.”

Magalona also waxed nostalgic as she recalled their connection with Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Raimund Marasigan, and Marcus Adoro.

“Ka-close namin talaga sila ni Francis as individuals, our interests jived, much more si Francis," Magalona narrated. "They performed 'Kaleidoscope World' at the concert, which was hard for them to do. Now as a fan, I really look forward to watching them again perform!”

The highly-awaited concert initially only had 50,000 seats available, and tickets sold out within a week of going on sale.

Producers have recently added seats with P1,222 general admission tickets, in response to public demand.

