LOOK: Mutya Orquia joins cast of 'Mars Ravelo's Darna'

MANILA -- Former child star Mutya Orquia is now part of hit ABS-CBN's fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," which stars Jane de Leon.

In the series, Orquia plays Tricia, a blogger whose goal is to expose the truth about Nueva Esperanza's rehabilitation facility for the "Extras."





A brave young lady, Tricia meets Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla), Darna's brother and most trusted sidekick.

"Mars Ravelo's Darna" also marks the reunion of Orquia and Janella Salvador, who plays Valentina, the mortal enemy of Darna.

Orquia and Salvador worked together in the 2014 daytime series "Be Careful with My Heart."

Last year, the two were also part of iWantTFC's "Click, Like, Share."

Mutya was only 4 when she starred in 2011 series "Mutya." She then joined the cast of "My Binondo Girl." Like Jaranilla, Orquia was also a part of "Goin' Bulilit."

She is best known for her character in "Be Careful With My Heart" as Abby. She was also one of the stars in 2019 family drama "Pamilya Ko."

