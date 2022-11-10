Screen couple Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan sat down Thursday (Manila time) on the US news outlet NBC Palm Springs for an interview about their upcoming film “An Inconvenient Love.”

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano's NBC Interview with Manny the Movie Guy.#AnInconvenientLove will be available soon in cinemas near you! Visit https://t.co/3MOleJt3XB for the complete cinema list. #AILNov23 #DonBelle pic.twitter.com/gE4pBESv16 — The Filipino Channel (@KapamilyaTFC) November 10, 2022

Behind-the-scenes photos of the interview with Manny Dela Rosa, better known as Manny The Movie Guy, were released by The Filipino Channel (TFC).

The Kapamilya stars are shown seated inside an NBC studio with the Filipino-American host, who tagged NBC Palm Springs as the location of his Instagram photo with the tandem.

Dela Rosa’s movie reviews and celebrity interviews are shown on NBC Palm Springs, as well as TFC’s Balitang America and, in the Philippines, on ANC.

Mariano and Pangilinan’s NBC Palm Springs stop is part of their promotional tour for “An Inconvenient Love” in the US, after their “ASAP Natin ‘To” performance in Las Vegas early this month.

After its November 23 debut in cinemas in the Philippines, “An Inconvenient Love” will also be released in North America theaters starting November 25.

“An Inconvenient Love” follows the love story of Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore, and Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Determined to realize her dream without any room for any distractions and inconveniences, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the phenomenal success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC