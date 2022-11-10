Joyce Pring, Juancho Triviño expecting second child

MANILA -- TV host Joyce Pring and her husband, actor Juancho Triviño, are expecting their second child together.

The two announced the good news through a shared post on Instagram Wednesday night.

"THERE’S A BABY IN MAH BELLY 👶🏽 Baby number TWO coming in hot this April 2023!!! Surprise!!! It’s been getting harder and harder to hide my big bump so here we go 🤣 #TheTrivinos #TeamTrivino #bundleofjoyth," the couple shared.

July last year, Pring and Triviño welcomed their first born son, Alonso Eliam Pring Trivino.

The television hosts tied the knot in Pasay City on February 9, 2020. It was in November 2019 when Pring announced her engagement to Triviño via a Twitter post.

