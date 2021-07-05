Joyce Pring, Juancho Trivino welcome first child

MANILA -- Joyce Pring and Juancho Triviño have welcomed their first child together.

Triviño announced the wonderful news in an Instagram post on Monday where he shared a photo of his wife and newborn son at the hospital.

“July 2 2021, we welcomed our first born son, Alonso Eliam Pring Trivino to this world,” he wrote at the beginning of his caption.

“Guys, na-witness ko lahat at ang masasabi ko lang, this is a feeling that never had before. From seeing Joyce my love deliver (literally froze me to death), hearing our baby cry for the first time (took my breath away) and held him in my arms for the first time (couldn’t stop looking at him),” he added.

Following his wife’s pregnancy journey, Triviño said he will always thank God “for everything and now especially the gift of life.”

He ended his post with optimism saying their family of three could not wait to finally move on “to the next chapters ahead.”

Meanwhile, Pring said there has never been a more joyful time and they just feel blessed to be first-time parents.

Addressing her son, Pring said: "We’ve got a long ways to go my love, we’ve so many things to show you, teach you, celebrate, and learn with you... but for now, basking in these love-drenched moments is all we need to do. I love you, my son."

She also thanked her son for making them the happiest and proudest parents.

The television hosts tied the knot in Pasay City on February 9, 2020.