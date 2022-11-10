MANILA -- American singer Conan Gray is set to perform in Manila next year, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced Thursday morning.

Gray will bring his "Superache Tour" to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on February 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Gray is behind the hits "Heather" and "Maniac."

The singer-songwriter released his album "Superache" last June.

Related video: