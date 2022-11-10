Home > Entertainment Conan Gray is coming to Manila for concert in February ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2022 11:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- American singer Conan Gray is set to perform in Manila next year, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced Thursday morning. Gray will bring his "Superache Tour" to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on February 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation PH (@livenationph) The singer-songwriter released his album "Superache" last June. Two Filipino acts to perform in TikTok Music Night Asia Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, music Read More: Conan Gray concert Superache Tour Live Nation Philippines /entertainment/11/10/22/look-robi-domingo-maiqui-pineda-share-engagement-photos/entertainment/11/10/22/watch-highlights-of-asap-natin-to-las-vegas/business/11/10/22/can-india-relieve-apples-iphone-woes-in-china/overseas/11/10/22/japan-us-begin-large-scale-joint-exercise-with-china-in-mind/overseas/11/10/22/afghanistans-taliban-bans-women-from-amusement-parks