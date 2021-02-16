Two Filipino acts to perform in TikTok Music Night Asia

MANILA – Two Filipino acts are set to take part in the next TikTok Music Night Asia titled "Love Edition" on February 18.

They are Route 83 and Alisson Shore, who will be performing on the TikTok livestream stage along with other artists from across Asia.

The event will feature up-and-coming Asian artists, with guest performances from Pink Sweat$ performing "At My Worst" and Max, whose hit romantic song "Blueberry Eyes" featuring Suga of BTS recently went viral on the platform.

The other performers are the following:

NOAH & Shakira Jasmine, Indonesia

Afgan, Indonesia

cinnamons × evening cinema, Japan

ALEXA, Korea

MOMMY SON (feat. Wonstein, Chanjuicy), Korea

Layla Sania, Malaysia

Benjamin Kheng feat. J.Sheon, Singapore

EstelleFly, Singapore

MICappella, Singapore

Ariel Tsai, Taiwan

Kelly Cheng, Taiwan

Violette Wautier, Thailand

Earth Patravee, Thailand

CARA, Vietnam

The livestream event will be streamed live on the TikTok app on February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

This is the third edition of TikTok Music Night. Recent editions featured internationally acclaimed artists such as Pentatonix, Lauv, Conan Gray and more.

