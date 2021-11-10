MANILA – Jake Ejercito has proven to be an effective antagonist given the impact his character has had on viewers during the first season of “Marry Me, Marry You.”

During a virtual conference on Wednesday, Ejercito was asked how he feels about his overall performance just as the ABS-CBN series gears up for a second season.

“I guess you will never be happy sa ginawa mo but if anything siguro, natutunan kong mahalin. Na-enjoy ko siya which I guess is what’s important,” he said.

Ejercito credited his co-stars on the show, who helped him become a better actor.

“Of course I have to thank also 'yung co-stars ko, lalo na si Janine (Gutierrez) and si Paulo (Avelino) and the rest of my co-stars. They were really helpful and encouraging, very approachable. They made me feel comfortable as a newcomer,” he said.

Since he is believable as a “kontrabida,” does he plan to pursue more villain roles in the future?

“I guess as an actor, I would like to explore different roles para ma-challenge din 'yung sarili ko. Open to any roles naman, bida or kontrabida. Na-enjoy ko rin playing Cedric,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ejercito could not believe that they are entering another season soon, noting there is still a lot in store for their characters.

“Ang bilis nga eh. Pero it’s exciting kasi ang dami pang mangyayari sa kwento ni Camille, ni Andrei, ni Cedric. Marami pa silang kailangang abangan,” he said.

“Marry Me, Marry You” is set to move to an earlier time slot in mid-November, with the premiere of its second season, ABS-CBN announced on Tuesday.

The sophomore season of the primetime series has been confirmed through a trailer, which shows glimpses of fresh conflicts and touching moments among the principal characters.

Andrei (Paulo Avelino) and Cedric (Jake Ejercito) are at odds over Camille (Janine Gutierrez); Kelvin (Adrian Lindayag) comes out as gay to his father Victor (Lito Pimentel); while Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache) starts to mend ties with her son Andrei, who was estranged.

Paula (Sunshine Dizon) and her daughter Koleene (Analain Salvador), meanwhile, become unlikely rivals in love over Luke (Fino Herrera); and Marvi (Vina Morales) and husband Myke (Jett Pangan) find themselves in a financial crisis.

The trailer also sees Andrei finally proposing to Camille, leading to the union of their families — the main premise of “Marry Me, Marry You.”

The family drama’s second season will debut on November 15 at an earlier time slot of 8:40 p.m. for its regular TV broadcast from Monday to Friday.

Currently, “Marry Me, Marry You” airs at 9:20 p.m.