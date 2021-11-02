Adrian Lindayag, Janine Gutierrez, and Sunshine Dizon are among the principal cast members of ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA—“Marry Me, Marry You” is set to move to an earlier time slot in mid-November, with the premiere of its second season, ABS-CBN announced on Tuesday.

The sophomore season of the primetime series has been confirmed through a trailer, which shows glimpses of fresh conflicts and touching moments among the principal characters.

Andrei (Paulo Avelino) and Cedric (Jake Ejercito) are at odds over Camille (Janine Gutierrez); Kelvin (Adrian Lindayag) comes out as gay to his father Victor (Lito Pimentel); while Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache) starts to mend ties with her son Andrei, who was estranged.

Paula (Sunshine Dizon) and her daughter Koleene (Analain Salvador), meanwhile, become unlikely rivals in love over Luke (Fino Herrera); and Marvi (Vina Morales) and husband Myke (Jett Pangan) find themselves in a financial crisis.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The trailer also sees Andrei finally proposing to Camille, leading to the union of their families — the main premise of “Marry Me, Marry You.”

The family drama’s second season will debut on November 15, notably with an earlier time slot of 8:40 p.m. for its regular TV broadcast from Monday to Friday.

Currently, “Marry Me, Marry You” airs at 9:20 p.m.

It will occupy the time slot to be vacated by the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which is nearing its conclusion.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, with two-day advance releases on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.