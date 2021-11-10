Watch more on iWantTFC

BTS members are individually dominating South Korea's highly competitive music industry.

The group's "hyung," Kim Seokjin, better known by the mononym Jin, kicked off his own record-breaking spree with "Yours," the main theme for the ongoing mystery drama "Jirisan."

Despite not receiving any promotion, the OST for the series, launched last November 7, had snagged a slew of sales and streaming milestones.

#BTS' #Jin's dreamy OST #Yours tops the #WorldwideITunesSongChart for a 2nd day, after reaching #1 in 92 countries and the US, the 2nd Solo Song with Most #1's on iTunes in 2021 after #EasyOnMe!💪🥇🌎🎵🎶📈✖️2⃣ ➕🥈👨‍🎤🎶2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ 👑💜https://t.co/yRPOlxIYokhttps://t.co/KSUdJ5qw8g pic.twitter.com/FBlm4bdesi — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) November 9, 2021

“Yours” had successfully broken through multiple language barriers. Although predominantly sung in Korean, it swept dozens of sales charts across the globe. Just two hours after its release, the pensive piece soared to the top of the iTunes ranking of at least 50 territories, the fastest accumulation for any solo song in the platform's history.

The extensive reception propelled the emotive title to the top of iTunes' Worldwide chart and is currently on its second day leading the purchase-only list.

As of this writing, the OST has reached No. 1 in 92 areas, including the United States, Japan, Australia, France, and Canada, some of the world's largest music markets.

“Yours” presently rules as the second song by a solo artist with the most No. 1’s in 2021 after Adele’s “Easy on Me,” which has 95.

#Yours by #BTS' #Jin is the 1st Korean OST to enter the #GlobalSpotifychart, scoring the biggest debut for a Korean OST in Spotify history!💪🥇🇰🇷📽🎶💥🌎🎧📈🔥👑💜https://t.co/voIKiIjhMl pic.twitter.com/yvVbmfFMWv — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) November 8, 2021

Less than a day after its release (just 15 hours to be exact), "Yours" had already amassed 1.4 million filtered streams on Spotify, scoring it the largest premiere tally for any Korean OST since the platform's inception.

The impressive total landed the power ballad at No. 45 on Spotify's Global Chart, marking the very first Korean OST to debut on the ranking.

Following the release of “Yours,” Jin’s first solo OST (and first solo title credited to him on the app), the idol’s monthly listeners grew to around 1.8 million.

