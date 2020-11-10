LOOK: Piolo Pascual graces cover of US-based magazine

MANILA – Actor Piolo Pascual graced the cover of the US-based magazine Vulkan where he talked about his life as an actor.

In the interview, Pascual shared the two projects that he’s done which particularly stood out for him.

One of them is the 2002 movie “Dekada 70,” which reaped awards and recognition from here and abroad.

“I felt validated. That I could actually be in this business and use it as a livelihood, and just keep on growing,” he said of the film, where he played the activist son of Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon during the Martial Law period.

“My thinking shifted and I thought maybe there was something for me here in this business. That was a milestone in my life that really changed the course of my life,” he added.

The other movie which really mattered the most for Pascual was “Starting Over Again,” the 2014 film which he headlined with Toni Gonzaga.

Pascual said the project landed on his lap at a point where he was already burned out, mulling about his exit in the movie industry.

“I was totally done – physically, mentally I was exhausted. I was like a machine. I just felt like, okay it’s time to rest. Smell the flowers and enjoy the fruits of my hard work,” he said.

But “Starting Over Again” stopped him from leaving the film industry just yet.

“That would give me this much validation once again after 20 years. That’s why I’m still here,” Pascual said of the blockbuster hit.

Fast forward to 2020, Pascual continues to do films, the latest of which is “Real Life Vision” with Jasmine Curtis-Smith, co-produced by Ten17P and Viva Films.

Pascual said in the interview that this is his first film in English which was entirely shot in a hotel where the cast and crew were locked in for four months.

“The restaurant, the hallways, we were able to use the rooftop where we shot most of the scenes. It was silent… I enjoyed it,” he said.

Having been in the business for more than half his life, Pascual said “Real Life Vision” gave him a new perspective about life.

“I thought I hit the glass ceiling in terms of characters I’ve portrayed. But I’m getting into this movie and into this role and there are still a lot of things I can work on or even study as a character,” he said.

"Real Life Fiction" will be released in 2021.

