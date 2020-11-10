LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo gets multiple ear piercings

MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo obviously loves ear piercings.

The actress shared to her fans and followers her latest piercing session in her newest vlog.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Decided to curate my ear piercings to give it a more distinct look. Planned it for weeks and I'm super happy with the outcome. So for this week's episode of #EverydayKath, I'm sharing with you a fun piercing session I recently did with my team," Bernardo wrote in the caption of her new video.

"Today my glam team is here, nag-test na kami lahat, nag-antigen swab na kami and luckily lahat naman negative. So everyone is waiting for me in the room and I am so excited," Bernardo shared in her piercing session vlog.

Bernardo's latest piercings were done Oskie Esguerra.

The Kapamilya actress got double high lobe and upper lobe piercings on her right ear and an orbital ear hole on her left ear.

Bernardo's mother Min also got piercings on her right ear.

In 2018, Bernardo got her first two ear piercings after her look test for the movie "Three Words to Forever."

"Doon nag-start 'yon. I decided to add piercing every parang achievement ko or my big milestone sa buhay ko. But, siyempre hindi 'yon natuloy. Every time na gusto ko and pinayagan ako doon ako nagpapa-add," Bernardo shared.

In 2019, she got her ear pierced again to mark her friendship with Ria Atayde and Juan Miguel Severo, her co-stars in the film "The Hows of Us."

Early this year, after the successful launch of her YouTube vlog, Bernardo got new piercings.

Currently, Bernardo and boyfriend Daniel Padilla are starring in Star Cinema's digital movie series "The House Arrest of Us."

Watch more in iWantTFC

Directed by Richard Arellano, “The House Arrest of Us” premiered last October 24 and will run for 13 weekly episodes on KTX.ph and iWantTFC.

It also stars Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista, Dennis Padilla, Arlene Muhlach, Gardo Versoza, Alora Sasam, Riva Quenery, Anthony Jennings, and Hyubs Azarcon.

Related video: