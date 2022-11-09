Actress-singer Mica Javier paid tribute to her late uncle and APO Hiking Society member Danny Javier.

In an Instagram post, Javier posted a moment during her wedding to fellow Pinoy singer Jay R and thanked her uncle for his "love and blessing."

"Yakap na napakahigpit — mula noon, hanggang ngayon ... my dearest Tito Danny ... Thank you for your love and blessing," she said in the caption.

"Thank you for your guidance, and wisdom, and for having my back, and my family’s back at all times. I’m so grateful for the bond we shared and for all our talks and memories, which I will cherish and remember forever. I miss you already. Give mama and Lola a big hug for me. I love you so much, Tito Dan. Rest easy."

Danny Javier, singer-songwriter and one-third of the iconic APO Hiking Society, passed away on October 31 due to “complications due to his prolonged illnesses.” He was 75.

Javier, alongside Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, are credited as pillars of Original Pilipino Music or OPM, with enduring hits that would later become a stage musical, aside from being pop culture favorites.

The trio also became television staples, notably with their variety shows including “Sang Linggo nAPO Sila” on ABS-CBN in the late ‘90s.

