MANILA -- Action star Robin Padilla spent some quality time with his daughter Kylie, months after he revealed her separation from her husband, Aljur Abrenica.

On Instagram, Kylie posted photos of her bonding with her father.

"Look who I got to hang out with today," she said in the caption.

It was last July when Robin confirmed that Kylie and Abrenica have separated due to a third party. The actor made the confirmation in a vlog of veteran showbiz writer Ogie Diaz.

Rumors of the couple's separation started in February after Kylie shared cryptic posts on Instagram pertaining to relationships.

Kylie and Abrenica got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

Last month, Abrenica claimed that it was Kylie who "cheated first." Kylie has denied her estranged husband's statement, saying that it would be hard for her to admit to something she did not do.

In recent weeks, Abrenica became the target of criticisms over his blooming romance with his co-star AJ Raval, who then had to clarify she was never the third party in Abrenica and Padilla’s marriage.

