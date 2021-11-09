ABS-CBN

MANILA – ABS-CBN stars and personalities are urging Filipinos to continue following safety protocols and to get vaccinated as the threat of COVID-19 still very much present in the country.

In a public service ad recently released on various ABS-CBN platforms, actors Coco Martin, Jodi Sta. Maria, Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano, and Angel Locsin, together with “TV Patrol” anchors Henry Omaga-Diaz, Karen Davila, and Bernadette Sembrano, reminded the public on what they can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially among children and senior citizens at home.

These include getting inoculated when given the opportunity, wearing face masks properly, frequent handwashing or use of alcohol to disinfect hands, avoiding non-essential travel and going to crowded areas, and maintaining physical distance from other people.

They also encouraged those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to immediately inform their Barangay Health Center and follow the instructions and medical advice given to them.

Martin emphasized that while observing the protocols and taking all these precautionary measures may seem difficult, it is a sacrifice worth making to protect the people we love.

“Alam po natin na ito’y maaaring isang malaking abala, pero mas malaki pong problema kapag tayo’y lumala, makahawa ng iba, at lalo na po ng mga bata. Kaya po natin ito, para sa kanila,” he said.

Aside from the public service ad, ABS-CBN will also release a series of infographics on safety reminders and informative features on its news platforms as part of its continuing efforts to empower the Filipino people in the fight against COVID-19, following its Ligtas Pilipinas sa COVID-19 awareness campaign in 2020.