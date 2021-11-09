BTS vocalist Jungkook

Ahead of launching a solo career, BTS main vocalist Jeon Jungkook has already cemented himself as an unmatched icon in the world of K-pop.

Although the septet's youngest member is yet to debut his long-awaited mixtape, he is already smashing records like no other idol has before him.

"Euphoria," Jungkook's alluring track from the Bangtan boys' repackaged album "Love Yourself: Answer," has bagged the two new career milestones.

With about 292.8 million streams on Spotify, the catchy pop piece has officially broken the impressive record of PSY's global hit "Gangnam Style," for the most-played song by a male Korean artist on the platform.

The 2018 solo highlighting Jungkook's bright vocals and technical virtuosity also scored the highest streaming tally among all the Korean b-sides on Spotify.

“Euphoria,” along with “My Time,” his solo song from “Map of the Soul: 7,” also continued their historic sales streak on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales ranking.

To date, Jungkook holds the top two longest-charting Korean solo tracks and longest-charting Korean b-sides on the purchase only list.

“Euphoria” leads with a total of 87 frames, while "My Time," closely follows at 83 weeks (as of the chart dated Nov. 6).

Sinilarly, in the previous week, Jungkook also set the bar high for other idols after breaking several YouTube records (most liked and most viewed audio music video by a soloist in its first 24 hours, as well as most liked and most commented audio cover In its first 24 hours) with his powerful cover of Harry Styles’ “Falling.”

The equally impassioned rendition debuted at No. 23 on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart (covering the period of October 29 to November 4, 2021) with 16.8 million views.