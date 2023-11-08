Did #TeamResbak achieve justice? Janine, Seth react

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — "Dirty Linen" stars Janine Gutierrez and Seth Fedelin answered questions if their characters' group, #TeamResbak, achieved justice against the Fiero family.

Fedelin felt that the family chose to have a peaceful life but still got the justice they were seeking for their families.

"Yeah, nakamit nila 'yung hustisya. Marami ring naghahanap kung mayroon pa bang ibang ending pero I think 'yun 'yung pinakabagay na ending na nagpakalayo na lang, nag-reset back to zero na lang alam mo 'yung parang tama na tayo sa away, may madadagdag pa, baka mayroon pang malintikan, may mamatay pa, lalaki lang," the actor said.

"Ang #TeamResbak mas pinili nila talaga na ipaglaban ang hustisya at pinilit din nila sa way na makatarungan pero hindi naiwasan 'yung pag-aaway doon pero sa huli naman naging okay din," he added.

Gutierrez added that the ending was poetic and expressed her gratitude for being part of the series.

"Gusto ko 'yung ending nung show kasi parang maypagka-poetic din 'yung kina Ma'am Leona and Sir Carlos at sa pamilya Fiero. Iniisip ko pa rin na sana masaya 'yung mga 'Avengers' kung nasaan man sila ngayon," the actress said.

"I know even the teaser was recognized and lahat kaming cast na nung teaser pa lang lumabas lahat kami 'woah' grabe talaga 'yung show na talagang maipagmamalaki talaga natin sa ibang bansa," he added.

"Grateful talaga ako sa Dreamscape and to ABS-CBN. May mga moments throughout the almost a year na sinu-shoot namin na minsan nasa set ako na hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na kasali ako. Proud to be part of the Dreamscape and ABS-CBN family talaga."

The remaining Fieros, Carlos (John Arcilla) and Leona (Janice de Belen), ended up underground in the series finale of "Dirty Linen" which aired in August.

Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) and Chiara laid the families of #TeamResbak to rest along with Alexa, who faked her death. To start a new life, Alexa, along with Nico, Max, and Lala, flew to Hong Kong, with the plan of giving out the money they got from Aidan to the rest of the victims of the Fieros.

