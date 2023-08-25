Fieros end up underground in 'Dirty Linen' finale

Series ends with record 200K concurrent viewers online

Carlos (John Arcilla) and Leona (Janice de Belen) ended up underground in the series finale of 'Dirty Linen.' ABS-CBN

MANILA — The remaining Fieros, Carlos (John Arcilla) and Leona (Janice de Belen), ended up underground in the series finale of "Dirty Linen" aired Friday.

With his plans still in play, Carlos set up a bomb where all the living members of #TeamResbak — Lala (Jennica Garcia), Max (Christian Bables), and Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) — along with Nico (Seth Fedelin) and Chiara (Francine Diaz) were gathered.

Alexa had the chance to shoot Leona but she prioritized the rest of #TeamResbak. Carlos and Leona went to the secret vault that kept their family's wealth but after Carlos launched the bomb, they were trapped underground.

The police came and arrested Feliz (Angel Aquino) as Alejandro (Soliman Cruz) and Manang Precious (Rubi Rubi) confessed to fabricating their testimonies to protect the Fieros.

Feliz will serve two years in jail for the wrongdoings of the Fieros. The police, meanwhile, continued their search for Carlos and Leona.

Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) and Chiara laid the families of #TeamResbak to rest along with Alexa, who faked her death. To start a new life, Alexa, along with Nico, Max, and Lala, flew to Hong Kong, with the plan of giving out the money they got from Aidan to the rest of the victims of the Fieros.

Clint (Raven Rigor), meanwhile, got a job to help his sister Tonet (Xyriel Manabat) finish her studies.

The series concluded with Leona and Carlos trapped inside secret vault as they awaited for rescue.

The "Dirty Linen" finale drew more than 200,000 concurrent viewers on Kapamilya Online Live, a new record for the series, and also became the top trending topic on Twitter or X, with #DLPagwawakas generating over 26,000 tweets as of writing.

RELATED VIDEO: