WATCH: Trailer of Nadine Lustre’s ‘Deleter’

MANILA - Viva Films on Sunday released the trailer of the upcoming psychological thriller film “Deleter.”

The two-minute clip posted on Viva Films’ official Instagram page features Nadine Lustre as Lyra, who works as a social media content moderator.

The video was abruptly cut at the 17-second mark, with the words “This video has been deleted” displayed onscreen until the end of the clip.

The techno-horror aspect of the story unravels when a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound Lyra, who is also struggling to escape her “own troubled past.”

“‘Yung character ko dito sa ‘Deleter’ may mga nuances,” Lustre previously told ABS-CBN News. “In a way, may mga movements siya at may pinagdadaanan siya. Kailangan maintindihan niya ‘yung mga nangyayari around her.”

“I always wanted to do psychological horror films of which I’m a fan of. ‘Deleter’ is definitely the first and I’m really excited. I really enjoy it when a film has a backstory or merong malalim na kwento. I like films na after mo siyang panoorin, ilang days mo pa siya iisipin.”

Also starring, Mccoy de Leon and Louise delos Reyes, “Deleter” is an entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

The project, which marks Lustre’s first collaboration with Mikhail Red, is the actress’ second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.