Handout photo.

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" runner-up Marina Summers has dropped her second single "Divine" with music label Tarsier Records.

The dance-pop anthem celebrates the queer community and promotes taking ownership of one’s individuality while playing around with the summer theme and heavenly references. It’s a mix of dancehall and pop sounds with splashes of Latin guitar.

Tarsier Records label head Moophs produced the track, while Marina wrote the lyrics and melody. Lines such as, “Gotta leave your fear behind. Kill the demons in your mind. Get baptized and keep it tight,” are sure to deliver a confidence-boost to listeners.

Within three days of its release, “Divine” racked up over 23,000 views on YouTube and more than 20,000 streams on Spotify. Shortly after the song's release, "Drag Race US" superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck featured Marina's likeness in a backdrop during a performance; Marina reposted saying, "thanks, wifey."

Marina performed her newest single live at the "Divine" official launch party to a raving crowd at Empty Stomach in Bonifacio Global City last Sunday. The event featured performances from fellow Tarsier artist Zion Aguirre and fellow Drag Playhouse PH queens like Eva Le Queen, PRINCE, and OV C*NT.

Marina is one of the newest additions to Tarsier Records’ roster of artists. She performs regularly at Nectar Nightclub and is one of the founders of Drag Playhouse PH.

