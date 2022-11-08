K-pop boy group TFN pose for photos at a press conference in San Juan City on November 7, 2022. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

While the members of boy band TFN cite mostly fellow K-pop acts — such as Big Bang, 2PM and Seventeen — as their role models, they have also shown an interest in music beyond South Korea's shores.

In particular, member Kevin said he was familiar with P-pop act SB19 and singer Darren Espanto, adding that he would like to collaborate with both acts.

"If they want [a] collaboration then we want [to collaborate] too," leader Noa said on Monday at a press conference in San Juan City.

Kevin shared he discovered Espanto through the Filipino singer's version of "A Whole New World," which was recorded for the live action "Aladdin" film in 2019, while he found out about SB19 through his friends.

Composed of Noa, Sian, Kevin, Gunwoo, Leo, On, Zero, Kairi, and Kio, TFN was formed by MLD Entertainment — the same K-pop company behind girl groups Momoland and Lapillus.

The group is currently in the Philippines for two weeks of promotional activities, which includes mall shows with Lapillus. Sian, however, is unable to join as he remains on hiatus, reportedly due to sensorineural hearing loss.

The act was launched in 2021 with the name T1419, which meant "Teenager Fourteen Nineteen," referring to the members' ages at the time of debut. But just last month, MLD announced that the group would be renamed TFN or Try For New.

"I think it's an easier name to say and remember," Noa said, explaining the decision behind the name change.

"[The new name expresses] the resolution of the members to continue searching for new things by doing various kinds of music and performance," he added.

Leo said TFN planned to stand out in the K-pop scene by being an "all-rounder group," a term that refers to multi-talented idols.

"This time, our members On, Kio and Noa produced our songs," he said, referring to TFN's latest extended play "Before Sunrise Part 4," released last Oct. 26.

"So we can produce and dance, sing and rap. That's why we're an all-rounder group," Leo added.

Zero said the members were excited "for the opportunity to meet all of our fans here in the Philippines."

"Despite all of the hardships of the busy schedules, traveling and practicing, we're very thankful for all the love and opportunity to have fans like Edelweiss (fan club name)," On said.

TFN and Lapillus are scheduled to perform at Trinoma in Quezon City and Glorietta in Makati City on November 12 and 13, respectively.

