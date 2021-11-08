Kim Chiu reveals Xian Lim courted her for over a year

MANILA -- Kim Chiu and Xian Lim looked back at how their relationship began after they worked in the ABS-CBN series “My Binondo Girl.”

In Lim’s newest vlog, he said it all began in 2011 when their characters suddenly had to be paired with each other after the story of the show was tweaked.

“It started noong 2011 sa teleserye namin na ‘My Binondo Girl.’ May tatlong lalaki sa ‘My Binondo Girl.’ There’s Jolo [Revilla], Matteo [Guidicelli] and my character. Mga gitnang part, si Jolo had to leave [kasi nagkasakit siya]. Matteo also had some priorities then it came to one guy na ipa-partner kay Kim,” he recalled.

“Kaso nung panahon na 'yun nakakatawa… 'Yung na-shoot na nila sa character kong si Andy was I was supposed to fall in love with the boy Kim. So may mga na-shoot na kami na nagtitinginan kasi 'yung character ni Andy as written in the screenplay is a gay character. 'Yun na 'yung mga nakuhanan sa Hong Kong,” he added.

From there, Lim assumed that the creative team behind the series saw a spark between him and Chiu.

“Hindi nila alam totoong spark na sa totoong buhay. Ikaw talaga. 'Yung mga tingin tingin mo kasi sa akin,” he said.

“Doon na nag-start and the rest is history,” Chiu added.

The actress, however, noted that Lim had to court her for over a year.

“One-and-a-half years [niya akong niligawan]. Siyempre para sure. Ayaw ko namang makipaglaro sa feelings ko,” she said.

Lim, for his part, explained that he didn’t mind pursuing Chiu that long because he wanted a strong foundation for their relationship as well.

“A relationship is like building a house. Dapat strong 'yung foundation niyo. Hindi strong 'yung foundation niyo kung laro laro lang 'yung sa umpisa. Mabilis lang din 'yung mabubuwag. Make sure the foundation is great before you jump into anything. Kung bigla niyo lang sinagot 'yung tao, konting yanig lang, wala na,” he said.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.