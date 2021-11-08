MANILA — “It’s Showtime” is gearing up for a packed November with segments concluding and returning, on top of the highly anticipated “Magpasikat” program finally happening, to celebrate the noontime program’s anniversary.
Now on its 12th year, the ABS-CBN variety show will once again treat the “madlang people” to spectacular performances from its mainstays, through the traditional “Magpasikat” competition with winnings going to their chosen beneficiaries.
That’s happening on November 27.
The “Ika-Labindala-Woah” celebration kicked off Monday, November 8, with the return of Vice Ganda to the show, after his successful concert series in the US.
The heartwarming pageant for moms, “Reina ng Tahanan,” is meanwhile nearing its finale. A wildcard week will be held starting November 15, before the grand finals on November 20.
The following week will then see the comeback of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” for its sixth season on November 22.
“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWant TFC.