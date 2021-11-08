Vice Ganda was the winning performer in the 2019 edition of ‘Magpasikat,’ the last edition before the pandemic era. FILE/ABS-CBN.com

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” is gearing up for a packed November with segments concluding and returning, on top of the highly anticipated “Magpasikat” program finally happening, to celebrate the noontime program’s anniversary.

Now on its 12th year, the ABS-CBN variety show will once again treat the “madlang people” to spectacular performances from its mainstays, through the traditional “Magpasikat” competition with winnings going to their chosen beneficiaries.

That’s happening on November 27.

Madlang People! Tuwing tanghali, times 5 ang good vibes at pasikatan sa ika-labindalaWOAH na taon nating pagsasama sa kasiyahan! Abangan ang mga inihanda naming fun dozenang surpresa simula November 8 sa It's Showtime! 💙💛✨ pic.twitter.com/8ERRitRgBs — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) November 6, 2021

The “Ika-Labindala-Woah” celebration kicked off Monday, November 8, with the return of Vice Ganda to the show, after his successful concert series in the US.

The heartwarming pageant for moms, “Reina ng Tahanan,” is meanwhile nearing its finale. A wildcard week will be held starting November 15, before the grand finals on November 20.

The following week will then see the comeback of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” for its sixth season on November 22.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWant TFC.