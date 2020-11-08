Marco Gumabao confessed getting attracted to Julia Barretto before

MANILA – Marco Gumabao was put on the hot seat when he appeared as Julia Barretto’s first guest in her Drink and Spill series for her YouTube vlog.

In the over 20-minute clip, Barretto and Gumabao talked about their friendship and matters of the heart while he applies make-up on her as they drink tequila.

One question that caught Gumabao off guard was when Barretto directly asked him if there was ever a time that he got attracted to her.

“Kapal ng mukha nito. Seryoso ka ba, tinatanong mo iyan?” reacted Gumabao upon hearing the question.

But he also did not waste time admitting that he once had a crush on Barretto.

“Oo naman,” he said. “Back story lang. Before, siyempre, lagi kaming magkakasama every week. Three times a week, magkakasama kami, minimum iyon. Siyempre mahihirapan kang hindi ma-attract sa kaibigan mo, ‘di ba?”

Nonetheless, Gumabao said he is grateful that he and Barretto decided to keep their friendship even after he confessed that to her.

“Solid talagang kaibigan si Julia. Minalas siya kasi hindi niya ako sinagot. Dumaan naman ako before sa phase na I liked Julia. Bata pa talaga kami noon, 19 siya tapos ako mga 21 yata,” he said.

Barretto said she was heartbroken at that time and she wasn’t ready to be in any relationship yet.

“Sinabi ko naman sa kanya na I am so proud of you and it’s so brave of you to tell me how you feel about me, and I appreciate it. At that time, I wasn’t ready yet.,” she said.

Barretto said she is just glad that they put a premium on their friendship.

“You know, what’s great about that event happening in our friendship? We were never awkward after that. It never really did anything bad for our friendship. In fact, I think it made it stronger. As for him, I told him at that time, I said, I respect you so much,” she said.

According to the two, they have known each other since they were kids because Gumabao’s father and Barretto’s aunt were friends.

However, it was only when they were both under the same handler in Star Magic that they really became close.