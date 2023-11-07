Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Parokya Ni Edgar, Flow G, Mayonnaise, Carla Cray, and Rivermaya will perform in Arjo Atayde’s Kyusiklaban Distrito Uno Music Festival 2023 on November 11 at Quezon City Memorial Circle.

The festival, which will also feature MC Muah, Ton Soriano, and Lassy as hosts, aims to promote local music to the youth and advocate the elevation of the arts.

Atayde, as vice-chair of the Creative Industry and Performing Arts Committee of the 19th Congress, highlighted the importance of celebrating life through the promotion of OPM, especially after all the challenges that the country faced after almost three years of living with the pandemic.

He mentioned during the interview his proposed bill — House Bill No. 457 — which is an act declaring Quezon City as the “Film and Television Arts” capital of the Philippines.

“We are so excited to mount the second installment of this music festival. As we envisioned last year, we are aspiring to make this an annual event to provide the youth of the district a wholesome space where they could have fun and celebrate life and Pinoy artistry with family and friends,” said Atayde.

“I am in awe of the talent of our local artists and this event gives the people of the district free access to enjoy OPM and witness amazing performances,” he added.

The event kicks-off at 1 p.m. where gates will be opened, and the festival proper starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for free.