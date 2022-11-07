MANILA -- Sen. Imee Marcos has confirmed that a sequel of the controversial film "Maid in Malacañang" is in the works following its success in the box office.

"There will definitely be a sequel but [it's] still being written by director Darryl Yap. Thank you for organizing the screening of 'Maid in Malacanqang.' You even showed it in Utrecht," Marcos told the Filipino community in The Netherlands during her European trip with other senator.

"We waited more than 30 years to tell our story," the senator added.

Marcos was the producer of the film.

The film, directed by Darryl Yap, portrayed the Marcos family's last 72 hours in Malacañang Palace in February 1986, before they were flown out from Manila to Hawaii amid the People Power revolution.

It stars Cesar Montano as the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.; Ruffa Gutierrez as former First Lady Imelda Marcos; Cristine Reyes as Imee Marcos; Diego Loyzaga as Bongbong Marcos; and Ella Cruz as Irene Araneta.

The film, however, was accused of historical distortion, particularly in its depiction of the late President Cory Aquino and nuns who provided sanctuary for her.

