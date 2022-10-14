Sen. Imee R. Marcos during Thursday’s hearing October 13, 2022 of the Finance Subcommittee A. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Sen. Imee Marcos on Friday said to her office would go "full blast" in its distribution of nutribuns after she got her paycheck from producing the movie "Maid in Malacañang."

"Dahil kumita 'yung sine, nabayaran na kami, magfu-full blast na kami sa nutribun. Talagang 'yung legacy project of the nutribun," Marcos said during the Pandesal Forum.

(Because our movie earned and we already go paid, we would go full blast in nutribun distribution.)

Since becoming senator in 2019, Marcos has pushed for reviving the nutribun, a program associated with the her late father Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

"'Yung food inflation has been horrific and as we know it hits the poor much harder than anyone else because 60 percent of their monthly spend go to food," she said.

Marcos said she has identified provinces in the Philippines with high incidence of malnutrition and plan to prioritize children in those areas.

"There are certain areas where we know the malnutrition rates are very very high... We'll be distributing, 'yung tututukan natin is yung first 1,000 days, 3 years old and under and mga buntis, dun 'yung brain stunting, di na nag-de-delveop 'yung utak ng bata. Kawawa naman," she said.

Marcos had earlier said that unlike the nutribuns in the 1970s which came from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the ones being distributed now are locally sourced and will target younger children over school kids.

