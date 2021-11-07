Stars of 'Viral Scandal' grace 'ASAP' stage with dance number

MANILA – The cast of the upcoming series “Viral Scandal” graced the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday to perform a dance number.

Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia, Jake Cuenca, Maxene Magalona and Dimples Romana grooved to DJ Noiz’s “Senorita.”

Based on its official trailer, “Viral Scandal” will follow the story of Rica (Dizon) who will be caught in a sensitive viral video.

Members of the series were quick to mention that aside from the scandal itself, the upcoming show will dig deeper into several issues which they hope will resonate with Filipino viewers.

Produced by RCD Narratives, “Viral Scandal” will also feature Jameson Blake, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Miko Raval, Aya Fernandez, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

“Viral Scandal” will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 and TV5 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).