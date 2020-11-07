Shutting down the hate: Michael Pacquiao nominated as year’s breakthrough artist

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — He achieved mainstream fame with his song “Hate.”

But Michael Pacquiao must be feeling all the love at the moment, after he was nominated as one of the country’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year by popular radio station Wish 107.5.

“Thank you everyone for the support and I love you all,” the young rapper tweeted Friday, as he shared the news. “Thank you for listening to my music.”

I thank the Lord most of all and I thank @wish1075 for giving me the opportunity 🙏 Bronze Wishclusive Elite Circle | Nominee for Wish 107.5 Breakthrough artist of the year ‼️



Thank you everyone for the support and I love you all ❤️ thank you for listening to my music 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BpEOeWDFoX — Michael Pacquiao (@PacquiaoMichael) November 6, 2020

Michael is nominated in the category alongside indie pop band the vowels they orbit and IV of Spades’ Zild Benitez.

Michael wowed Filipinos earlier this year when he performed on Wish 107.5 his song, “Hate,” about the criticism he’s been dealing with claiming that he’s only popular because of his family name. He is the son of world champion boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao.

His performance has more than 12.8 million views on YouTube since being uploaded last August.

“I wanted to prove that I can. I have talent and I have something. I don’t just rely on my parents,” Michael said of his song.

Voting for the 6th Wish Music Awards will begin on November 9 and will last until January 15.

Filipino boy group SB19 won the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award last year.

You can find more details about the annual awards show by following the radio station’s social media accounts.